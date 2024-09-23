News & Insights

AMD

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMD, URI, CVI

September 23, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

September 23, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 193,171 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 44,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,183 contracts, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) options are showing a volume of 7,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 765,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,400 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

