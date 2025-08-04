Notable Monday Option Activity: AMD, SNV, FIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 393,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 15,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) options are showing a volume of 20,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of SNV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SNV. Below is a chart showing SNV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) saw options trading volume of 13,254 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, SNV options, or FIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

