Notable Monday Option Activity: AMD, SNV, FIS

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) options are showing a volume of 20,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of SNV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SNV. Below is a chart showing SNV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) saw options trading volume of 13,254 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, SNV options, or FIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: The Ten Best ETF Performers
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBDT
CRTD Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.