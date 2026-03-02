Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AMD, CVX, LULU

March 02, 2026 — 02:39 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 329,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 14,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 72,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 13,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

