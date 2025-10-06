Notable Monday Option Activity: AM, GS, BURL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM), where a total volume of 24,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.2% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 20,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 17,210 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 8,808 contracts, representing approximately 880,800 underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,500 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AM options, GS options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.