Notable Monday Option Activity: AM, GS, BURL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 17,210 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 8,808 contracts, representing approximately 880,800 underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,500 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AM options, GS options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
