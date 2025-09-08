Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ALKS, BBWI, CVS

September 08, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS), where a total of 8,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 897,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,500 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 36,452 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 18,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 35,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
