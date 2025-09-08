Notable Monday Option Activity: ALKS, BBWI, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS), where a total of 8,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 897,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 3,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,500 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 36,452 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 18,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 35,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

