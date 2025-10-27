Notable Monday Option Activity: ALE, BBIO, NUE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), where a total of 4,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 425,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of ALE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 748,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 3,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares of ALE. Below is a chart showing ALE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) options are showing a volume of 9,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 952,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,700 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 7,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 733,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

