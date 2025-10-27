Notable Monday Option Activity: ALE, BBIO, NUE

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) options are showing a volume of 9,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 952,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,700 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 7,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 733,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALE options, BBIO options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Stocks Channel
PSCF Historical Stock Prices
SGLY Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.