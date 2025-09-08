Notable Monday Option Activity: ALB, IBM, SNPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 32,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 15,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 26,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 2,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 4,978 contracts, representing approximately 497,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

