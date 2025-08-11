Notable Monday Option Activity: AI, MLNK, IMXI

MeridianLink Inc (Symbol: MLNK) options are showing a volume of 4,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 198.3% of MLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of MLNK. Below is a chart showing MLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Money Express Inc (Symbol: IMXI) saw options trading volume of 5,173 contracts, representing approximately 517,300 underlying shares or approximately 155.9% of IMXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of IMXI. Below is a chart showing IMXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, MLNK options, or IMXI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
