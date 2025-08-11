Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AI, MLNK, IMXI

August 11, 2025 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 375,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 547.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 33,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MeridianLink Inc (Symbol: MLNK) options are showing a volume of 4,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 198.3% of MLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of MLNK. Below is a chart showing MLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Money Express Inc (Symbol: IMXI) saw options trading volume of 5,173 contracts, representing approximately 517,300 underlying shares or approximately 155.9% of IMXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of IMXI. Below is a chart showing IMXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, MLNK options, or IMXI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
