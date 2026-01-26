Notable Monday Option Activity: AGYS, DOX, RTX

Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) saw options trading volume of 4,011 contracts, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of DOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,800 underlying shares of DOX. Below is a chart showing DOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 20,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGYS options, DOX options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
