Notable Monday Option Activity: AGYS, DOX, RTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS), where a total volume of 859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 85,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) saw options trading volume of 4,011 contracts, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of DOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,800 underlying shares of DOX. Below is a chart showing DOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 20,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

