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AEIS

Notable Monday Option Activity: AEIS, BE, LQDA

March 23, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), where a total of 4,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 474,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 646,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 73,689 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 12,067 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 1,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,800 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AEIS options, BE options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks
 BATR.K shares outstanding history
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks-> BATR.K shares outstanding history-> Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEIS
BE
LQDA

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