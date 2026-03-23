Notable Monday Option Activity: AEIS, BE, LQDA

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 73,689 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 12,067 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 1,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,800 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AEIS options, BE options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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