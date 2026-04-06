Notable Monday Option Activity: AEHR, ENVX, CLOV

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 47,349 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 11,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) options are showing a volume of 45,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 13,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AEHR options, ENVX options, or CLOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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