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AEHR

Notable Monday Option Activity: AEHR, ENVX, CLOV

April 06, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR), where a total of 17,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.4% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 47,349 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 11,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) options are showing a volume of 45,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 13,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AEHR options, ENVX options, or CLOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 ACT market cap history
 Cheap Stocks With Potential

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> ACT market cap history-> Cheap Stocks With Potential-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEHR
ENVX
CLOV

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