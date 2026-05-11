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ADEA

Notable Monday Option Activity: ADEA, BURL, INSM

May 11, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), where a total volume of 13,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.1% of ADEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,100 underlying shares of ADEA. Below is a chart showing ADEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 4,149 contracts, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 21,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 6,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,100 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADEA options, BURL options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
 ARDS Videos
 Warren Buffett Energy Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> ARDS Videos-> Warren Buffett Energy Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADEA
BURL
INSM

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