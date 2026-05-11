Notable Monday Option Activity: ADEA, BURL, INSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), where a total volume of 13,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.1% of ADEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,100 underlying shares of ADEA. Below is a chart showing ADEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 4,149 contracts, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 21,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 6,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,100 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADEA options, BURL options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.