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ADBE

Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, KRRO, CALM

May 18, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 37,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Korro Bio Inc (Symbol: KRRO) saw options trading volume of 641 contracts, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of KRRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of KRRO. Below is a chart showing KRRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 5,068 contracts, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, KRRO options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
 EIS market cap history
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Services Dividend Stocks-> EIS market cap history-> MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
KRRO
CALM

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