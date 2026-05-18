Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, KRRO, CALM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 37,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026 , with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Korro Bio Inc (Symbol: KRRO) saw options trading volume of 641 contracts, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of KRRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of KRRO. Below is a chart showing KRRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 5,068 contracts, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, KRRO options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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