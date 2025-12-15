Notable Monday Option Activity: ABNB, FND, SPNS

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 11,080 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,500 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) options are showing a volume of 2,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
