Notable Monday Option Activity: ABNB, FND, SPNS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 24,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 11,080 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,500 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) options are showing a volume of 2,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

