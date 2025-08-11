Markets
AAPL

Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, GNRC, INTC

August 11, 2025 — 03:14 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 769,039 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 76.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 60.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 78,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 11,924 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 798,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 85.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 114,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, GNRC options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
