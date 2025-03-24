Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, FCX, MSFT

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 132,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 64,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 179,257 contracts, representing approximately 17.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 15,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
