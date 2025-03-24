News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, FCX, MSFT

March 24, 2025 — 03:07 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 449,681 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 45.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 55.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 47,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 132,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 64,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 179,257 contracts, representing approximately 17.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 15,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, FCX options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

