Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, BA, COST

January 12, 2026 — 01:57 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 478,315 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 46,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 70,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
