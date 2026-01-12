Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, BA, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 478,315 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 46,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 70,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, BA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

