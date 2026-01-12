Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, BA, COST

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 70,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, BA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Financial Stocks
Institutional Holders of BITU
Funds Holding PLXT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.