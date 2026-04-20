Notable Monday Option Activity: AAP, MMM, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 10,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 23,355 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 5,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,800 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 11,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, MMM options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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