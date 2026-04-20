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AAP

Notable Monday Option Activity: AAP, MMM, LMND

April 20, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 10,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 23,355 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 5,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,800 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 11,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, MMM options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Cheap Stocks
 Funds Holding USPH
 Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Cheap Stocks-> Funds Holding USPH-> Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
MMM
LMND

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