Notable Monday Option Activity: WMT, GNRC, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 81,106 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 7,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, GNRC options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.