Notable Monday Option Activity: VEEV, TECD, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 8,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 840,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Tech Data Corp. (Symbol: TECD) options are showing a volume of 3,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of TECD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of TECD. Below is a chart showing TECD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 5,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, TECD options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

