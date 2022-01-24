Markets
TTD

Notable Monday Option Activity: TTD, U, BGFV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 35,087 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 2,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 26,755 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (Symbol: BGFV) saw options trading volume of 6,712 contracts, representing approximately 671,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of BGFV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of BGFV. Below is a chart showing BGFV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, U options, or BGFV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTD U BGFV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular