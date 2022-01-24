Notable Monday Option Activity: TTD, U, BGFV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 35,087 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 2,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 26,755 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (Symbol: BGFV) saw options trading volume of 6,712 contracts, representing approximately 671,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of BGFV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of BGFV. Below is a chart showing BGFV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, U options, or BGFV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

