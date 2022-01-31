Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, FOSL, KWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 980,973 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 98.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 317.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 56,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Fossil Group Inc (Symbol: FOSL) saw options trading volume of 15,356 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 296.7% of FOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,300 underlying shares of FOSL. Below is a chart showing FOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) options are showing a volume of 1,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 215.3% of KWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of KWR. Below is a chart showing KWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

