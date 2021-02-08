Notable Monday Option Activity: SPB, ELY, FB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 3,166 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 316,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.9% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 333,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) saw options trading volume of 15,088 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,400 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 202,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 24,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

