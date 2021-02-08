Markets
SPB

Notable Monday Option Activity: SPB, ELY, FB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 3,166 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 316,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.9% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 333,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) saw options trading volume of 15,088 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,400 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 202,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 24,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPB options, ELY options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPB ELY FB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest