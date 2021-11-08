Notable Monday Option Activity: QS, CHPT, TRIP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total of 278,534 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 239.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 24,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 169,946 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 229.8% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 14,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 37,080 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 205.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,800 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QS options, CHPT options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.