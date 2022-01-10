Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, C, GCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 45,536 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 105,761 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 703 contracts, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

