Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, RAPT, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 274,816 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 19,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RAPT) saw options trading volume of 2,375 contracts, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of RAPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of RAPT. Below is a chart showing RAPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 15,370 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, RAPT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.