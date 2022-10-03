Notable Monday Option Activity: META, HD, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 243,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 10,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 26,476 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 5,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 159,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 6,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,000 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, HD options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

