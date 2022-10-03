Notable Monday Option Activity: META, HD, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 243,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 10,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 26,476 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 5,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 159,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 6,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,000 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, HD options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.