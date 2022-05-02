Notable Monday Option Activity: MAT, MPWR, ACAD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total of 19,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 13,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) options are showing a volume of 3,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) options are showing a volume of 10,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
