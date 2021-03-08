Notable Monday Option Activity: LITE, EXPR, BLDR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total of 10,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Express Inc (Symbol: EXPR) options are showing a volume of 93,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of EXPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 12,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EXPR. Below is a chart showing EXPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) options are showing a volume of 13,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,200 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LITE options, EXPR options, or BLDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.