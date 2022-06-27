Notable Monday Option Activity: KRTX, VERU, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX), where a total volume of 1,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 172,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU) saw options trading volume of 37,380 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 57,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KRTX options, VERU options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
