Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, SLB, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 14,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 67,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 54,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 34,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, SLB options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

