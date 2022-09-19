Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, SLB, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 14,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 67,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 54,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 34,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, SLB options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.