Notable Monday Option Activity: DIS, PFSI, TGH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 60,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 1,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 1,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

