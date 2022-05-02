Notable Monday Option Activity: DASH, CRM, PLTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 19,644 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 32,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) saw options trading volume of 6,485 contracts, representing approximately 648,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,000 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, CRM options, or PLTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
