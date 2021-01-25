Notable Monday Option Activity: AZO, IRM, TJX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 2,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 210,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1250 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 27,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.2% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 9,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,900 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 44,899 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 92.6% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 17,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, IRM options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.