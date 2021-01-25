Markets
AZO

Notable Monday Option Activity: AZO, IRM, TJX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 2,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 210,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1250 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 27,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.2% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 9,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,900 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 44,899 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 92.6% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 17,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, IRM options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZO IRM TJX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular