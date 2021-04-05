Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AOUT, OXY, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Outdoor Brands Inc (Symbol: AOUT), where a total volume of 1,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 107,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of AOUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,100 underlying shares of AOUT. Below is a chart showing AOUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 88,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 12,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 12,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

