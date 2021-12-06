Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AKAM, XLNX, EAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 6,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 634,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 13,149 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 4,945 contracts, representing approximately 494,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

