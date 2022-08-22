Notable Monday Option Activity: AHT, URBN, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (Symbol: AHT), where a total of 3,059 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 305,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of AHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 702,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,300 underlying shares of AHT. Below is a chart showing AHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 8,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 17,439 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
