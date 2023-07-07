Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, RCUS, WHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 936,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) options are showing a volume of 5,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,500 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 2,540 contracts, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
