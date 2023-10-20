Notable Friday Option Activity: UNH, MU, CMPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 13,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 67,759 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) options are showing a volume of 432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, MU options, or CMPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

