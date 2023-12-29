Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, PLL, GPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 2.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 229.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 197.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 171,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) options are showing a volume of 6,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 699,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,000 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 104,152 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 134.7% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 26,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
