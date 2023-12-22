Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, OXY, ANSS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 146.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 119.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 202,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 81,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 8,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) options are showing a volume of 3,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of ANSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,200 underlying shares of ANSS. Below is a chart showing ANSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, OXY options, or ANSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
