Notable Friday Option Activity: ROKU, XPEL, IBP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 49,991 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 2,555 contracts, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) saw options trading volume of 1,669 contracts, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares or approximately 91.2% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, XPEL options, or IBP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

