News & Insights

Markets
PWP

Notable Friday Option Activity: PWP, ETN, MPW

April 05, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perella Weinberg Partners (Symbol: PWP), where a total volume of 1,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 134,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of PWP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of PWP. Below is a chart showing PWP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 8,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 85,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 33,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PWP options, ETN options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Broker Analyst Picks
 CLS Stock Predictions
 RDBX Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PWP
ETN
MPW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.