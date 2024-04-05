Notable Friday Option Activity: PWP, ETN, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perella Weinberg Partners (Symbol: PWP), where a total volume of 1,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 134,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of PWP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of PWP. Below is a chart showing PWP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 8,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 85,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 33,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PWP options, ETN options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.