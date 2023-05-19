Notable Friday Option Activity: PRU, LLY, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), where a total of 14,004 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.7% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 19,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 35,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRU options, LLY options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
