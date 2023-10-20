Notable Friday Option Activity: PNC, RGR, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 11,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 106,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,600 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 289,897 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 15,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNC options, RGR options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.