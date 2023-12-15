Notable Friday Option Activity: PLTR, LVS, TIPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 463,800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 65.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 45,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 50,287 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) saw options trading volume of 459 contracts, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
