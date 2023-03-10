Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, SOFI, RUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 101,768 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 161.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 9,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 406,071 contracts, representing approximately 40.6 million underlying shares or approximately 156% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 65,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 113,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.8% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,900 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

