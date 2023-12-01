Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, DAL, IMVT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 35,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 49,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) options are showing a volume of 7,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, DAL options, or IMVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
