Notable Friday Option Activity: OLN, NOW, AVAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), where a total of 6,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 614,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,700 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,014 contracts, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 81 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
