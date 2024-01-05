Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, CMG, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 1.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 118.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 325.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 83,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 262.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1950 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1950 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,347 contracts, representing approximately 534,700 underlying shares or approximately 198% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2040 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2040 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, CMG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
CBRL Dividend History
Institutional Holders of IBTB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.